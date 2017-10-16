Bitcoin Rules At Over $5,000

Bitcoin takes out recent highs. The more detractors, the higher it goes. Disruptive technology hits the financial market. Cherry picking blockchain. The detractors will come around. Bitcoin continues to be the source of lots of conjecture in markets.
