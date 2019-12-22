BTC/USD is not ready for a long-term recovery yet. A move above $8,000 will mitigate the initial pressure. Bitcoin (BTC) attested a recovery during Sunday hours but failed to clear $7,200. The first …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ethereum transaction volume tops Bitcoin – but does that matter? - December 22, 2019
- Did Bitcoin Bottom? The Positive Case — And The Negative Case. - December 22, 2019
- Bitcoin ‘s recovery attempt fails to free the price from the downside trend - December 22, 2019