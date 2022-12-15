Data suggests that BTC’s rally to $18,300 is the only Santa Claus rally Bitcoin will see before the year ends.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Santa Claus rally, unlikely according to on-chain and derivatives data - December 15, 2022
- Bitcoin dips and, FTX exec flagged potential fraud to regulators before collapse: CNBC Crypto World - December 15, 2022
- Dear Tax Guy: My mom spent $90K buying bitcoin, gifts and computers due to an online romance scam. Will the tax code provide any damage control? - December 15, 2022