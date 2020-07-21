Bitcoin Scam: 1,100 Customers Tried To Send BTC To Twitter Hackers, Coinbase Reveals

Coinbase was able to stop its customers from sending $278k worth of BTC to hackers responsible for the Twitter scam last week.
