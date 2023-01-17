The fraudsters bought cars for random people they’d met in the pub and one of them attempted to purchase a villa from Russian gangsters with £1m stuffed inside a briefcase …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin scammers made so much cash they gave away £5k vouchers and bought cars for strangers - January 16, 2023
- To Becomes Bitcoin’s Go-To Platform, Nostr Will Have To Solve Its Key Management Issues - January 16, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Extend Rally, Dogecoin Down: Analyst Says Apex Coin Might ‘Seek A Sweep’ Of $21,600 Mark - January 16, 2023