The scandal is now interlinked with the Bitcoin scandal that has taken place at international banks at a time when the investigation by the Bengaluru police and City Crime Branch is not being pursued …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Inflationary environment will push shift to Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies - November 1, 2021
- Could SEC Approve Grayscale’s Bitcoin Spot ETF Application Soon? Ethereum Jumped to Record High Amid Decentralization Boom - November 1, 2021
- Bitcoin scandal in K’taka takes new twist; BJP leaders said to be under probe [details] - November 1, 2021