Historical data around crypto crashes revealed that 14 crypto exchanges, together, were responsible for the loss of at least 1,195,000 BTC, representing 6.3% of the 19.2 Bitcoin currently in circulation.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin scarcity rises as bad exchanges take 1.2M BTC out of circulation - November 19, 2022
- Pension Funds Must Adopt Bitcoin Or Risk Insolvency - November 18, 2022
- Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Consolidate FTX Mess: Does This Crypto’s Golden Cross Predict A Bull Cycle? - November 18, 2022