Google searches for bitcoin have surpassed queries for President Donald Trump for the first time. It’s one anecdote that shows how interest in bitcoin and buying have driven its parabolic 1,000% rally this year. Another is the growing number of top Wall …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Georgia now has over 100 bitcoin ATMs as cryptocurrency interest surges - December 3, 2017
- Bitcoin Searched On Google More Than Trump For First Time Ever - December 3, 2017
- The unlucky man who accidentally threw away bitcoin worth $100 million - December 3, 2017