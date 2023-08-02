Bitcoin falls on a report that DOJ officials have concerns about a run on exchanges in the event of criminal charges against Binance. Prior to that story, cryptos had failed to see much of a boost from Fitch’s downgrade of the U.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Sees Little Boost From Fitch Downgrade, Slumps on Binance Contagion - August 2, 2023
- Litecoin’s Halvening Price Drop Is No Proxy for Bitcoin Next Year - August 2, 2023
- Bitcoin ETF Approval Odds Just Got Better: Bloomberg Analysts - August 2, 2023