In addition to the surge in whale accumulation and institutional interest, Bitcoin has experienced a notable increase in trading volume. Santiment reports that Bitcoin hit a four-week high in trading …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Man imprisoned for running unlicensed bitcoin business owes victims $3.5 million, judge rules - February 13, 2024
- Bitcoin euphoria is back as investors prepare for the quadrennial ‘halving’ - February 13, 2024
- Bitcoin ETF Buyers Appear to be Chasing Rally, Correlation Data Suggests - February 13, 2024