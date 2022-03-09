Bitcoin Sees Sudden 8% Rise, Breaches $41K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Course

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged by 7.8% during Asian hours on Wednesday to $41,632. What Happened: The market-leading cryptocurrency added nearly $3,000 to its price as it surged above the $41,000 mark.
