BTC price action strengthens into the November monthly candle close, but traders are already warning over getting too “cocky” on Bitcoin. Bitcoin ( BTC) attempted to flip $17,000 to support on Dec. 1 after sealing its lowest monthly close in two years.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin sees worst monthly close in 2 years as traders watch $16.7K - December 1, 2022
- Markets: Bitcoin, crypto, rise after Fed Chair Powell hints at easing rate hikes - November 30, 2022
- Bitcoin is on ‘the road to irrelevance,’ ECB says - November 30, 2022