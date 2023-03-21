Bitcoin lost momentum on Monday, teeter-tottering above and below $28,000 as investors seemed ready to hunker down in advance of the U.S. central bank’s next interest rate decision on Wednesday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at about $27,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Seesaws Below $28K as Investors Eye Fed Interest Rate Decision - March 20, 2023
- Bitcoin surged above $28,000. Is it a safe haven from banking? - March 20, 2023
- Best Bitcoin Slots 2023: Top Crypto Bonuses - March 20, 2023