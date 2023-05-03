Bitcoin is trading flat ahead of this week’s US Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates, with market data signaling investors are poised to sell if macroeconomic conditions worsen.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Rises Ahead of Fed Decision. The Next Move on Rates Is Key for Cryptos. - May 3, 2023
- Bitcoin sell signals escalate as investors fear rate hike at Fed meeting - May 3, 2023
- Fed Preview: Crypto Observers Believe Bitcoin Rally May Stall if Powell Does not Signal End of Tightening - May 3, 2023