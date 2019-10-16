Bitcoin’s massive price increase of the last few years–the price is still up over 10-fold since early 2017 despite last year’s sell-off–has caused hackers and criminals to target bitcoin holders. Wild …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ‘Sextortion’ Malware Is Even Worse Than Thought - October 16, 2019
- Latin Americans get two new ways to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more - October 16, 2019
- Coinshares, Blockchain Launch DGLD Gold Token as a Bitcoin Sidechain - October 16, 2019