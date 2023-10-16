The trend underlines the positive outlook and strong confidence of large stakeholders in the world’s first-ever crypto asset, especially since Bitcoin trading consists of 11% of whales and other large …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Shark And Whale Wallets Reach Historic Highs As BTC Holders Accumulate - October 16, 2023
- Focus on BTC fundamentals, says Edward Snowden – Bitcoin Amsterdam - October 16, 2023
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Spot ETFs Inch Closer to Reality in U.S. - October 16, 2023