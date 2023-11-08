More than $15 billion in Bitcoin open interest reaches a predictable conclusion as shorts get squeezed and BTC price action targets $36,000. Bitcoin ( BTC) saw classic BTC price volatility into the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- If large-scale miners are to survive, the bitcoin price must hit $50,000 - November 8, 2023
- Bitcoin ‘short squeeze’ sends BTC price to $35.9K as OI stays elevated - November 8, 2023
- Bitcoin Mining Profitability Just Hit a 4-Month High: Here’s Why - November 8, 2023