PayPal’s recent leap into the crypto market is helping to drive the current bitcoin (BTC) rally, according to Pantera, a prominent cryptocurrency and blockchain investment firm. In an investor letter …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Important Factors Driving Bitcoin’s Drastic Growth In 2020 - November 22, 2020
- Bitcoin Shortage? Pantera Thinks Market Rally Driven by PayPal Buys - November 22, 2020
- Bitcoin is ‘here to stay’ thanks to huge demand from millennials, BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says - November 22, 2020