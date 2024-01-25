The co-founders of the crypto analytics firm Glassnode think Bitcoin (BTC) may be setting the stage for a massive rally.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Should Hit Much Higher Levels if Classic Technical Pattern Plays Out, Says Glassnode Founders - January 24, 2024
- Bitcoin is down 20% in wake of a new breed of ETFs. Why prices could still set records this year. - January 24, 2024
- Grayscale Led the Fight for Bitcoin ETFs. Now Its Fund Is Bleeding Billions. - January 24, 2024