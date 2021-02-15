Bitcoin Shows Continued Strength By Retaining Latest Gains

Bitcoin bounced back today, approaching $49,000 after approaching $50,000 yesterday and then dropping below $46,000. When will the cryptocurrency break through the $50,000 level?
