Other cryptocurrencies including BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana, Polygon, Litecoin, and Shiba Inu also tried to recover their losses in the last 24 hours.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Shows Resilience Despite US Inflation Data, Trades Above $26,000 - September 14, 2023
- Karnataka HC asks Bitcoin scam probe SIT not to take action against police officer without evidence - September 14, 2023
- Mooners and Shakers: Bitcoin up after US inflation report; Paxos fat fingers $510k worth of BTC - September 14, 2023