The broader crypto market flipped red Thursday amid more news of U.S. authorities turning their attention to the industry.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Rally Loses Momentum. Expect a Drift Lower Before Volatility Next Week. - February 9, 2023
- Bitcoin Sinks Below $23,000 as Crypto Regulation Scrutiny Intensifies - February 9, 2023
- Robinhood CEO Dismisses Tie-Up Plans With Elon Musk’s Twitter As Cashtags For Bitcoin, Dogecoin Spark Rumors - February 9, 2023