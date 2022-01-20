Bitcoin sits on ‘powder keg of volatility’ as bulls, bears tussle over next moves

Investors think the relatively stable trading band masks the risk of more wild swings triggered by a short squeeze, but the jury is still out on whether Bitcoin has set a base at current levels.
