Bitcoin Slide Deepens, Extending Worst Monthly Selloff Since May

Bitcoin extended losses, deepening its December decline and breaching key technical levels. The token fell as much as 7.2% on Tuesday to trade at $47,321, which is below its 200-day moving average.
