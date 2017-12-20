Bitcoin slides almost 20 pct from recent record

Bitcoin fell more than 10 percent on Wednesday to a one-week low of $15,800 at cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp, losing almost one-fifth of its value from a peak hit just three days ago. David Pollard reports. Reuters, the news and media division of …
