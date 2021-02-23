Bitcoin plunged 16% in the last 24 hours, sinking below $50,000 to trade as low as $45,389. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called bitcoin “extremely inefficient” and warned about its use in illicit …
Bitcoin slides another 16%, falling below $50,000 as Janet Yellen raises the alarm - February 23, 2021
