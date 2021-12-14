Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was down 3.5% to trade at $47,371 (£35,834). Ethereum (ETH-USD), the world’s second largest crypto by market cap, was down 5.2% and trading at $3,814. Bitcoin is trading below a key …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Top Crypto Analyst Unveils Massive Price Targets for Polkadot Next Year, Predicts Imminent Bitcoin Rally - December 14, 2021
- Bitcoin slides as Bank of England warns on crypto dangers - December 14, 2021
- As Bitcoin Extends Downtrend, Here’s What 5 Analysts Are Saying - December 14, 2021