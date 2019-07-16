Bitcoin slides below $10,000

Bitcoin (BTC-USD), down 8.0%, sinks to $9,606.54 as Congressional hearings over Facebook’s Libra project end. Earlier, the biggest crypto by market cap, touched $9,491.02, its lowest point since …
