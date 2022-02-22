Bitcoin slides below $37K amid escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine

Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have been feeling the heat this week as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate and investors shun riskier assets. On Tuesday, bitcoin was trading at …
