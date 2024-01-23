Bitcoin experienced a decline, dropping below $39,000 early Tuesday morning, influenced by the aftermath of ETF share selloffs. As of the latest update, the cryptocurrency was priced at $38,927, reflecting a 4.3% decrease from the previous day and a 9% decline from the week prior, according to CoinGecko.
