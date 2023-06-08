Bitcoin slides below key support level of $30,000, putting its year-to-date returns in the red, as China amps up a crackdown that all but bans transactions in crypto. Bitcoin slid below $30,000 on Tuesday, a key support level and its lowest since late …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Taleb Says Bitcoin Isn’t Good for Money Laundering (Video) - June 8, 2023
- US Bitcoin supply fell over 10% in the past year — Glassnode - June 8, 2023
- Bitcoin Slides Below Key $30,000 Threshold Amid China Crackdown - June 8, 2023