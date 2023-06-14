Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were declining ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates Wednesday. Digital assets may be particularly vulnerable to comments from the central bank suggesting that more interest-rate increases could lie ahead.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Slips Ahead of Fed Decision. Where Prices Could Go Next. - June 14, 2023
- Rollman Mining: Empowering Investors with Bitcoin Mining and Passive Income Opportunities - June 14, 2023
- Bitcoin’s price down 0.69% on yesterday - June 14, 2023