Bitcoin prices were down about 18% in December through Thursday. Other cryptocurrencies like ethereum also plunged this month. Crypto investors can use an investment loss to their advantage. Crypto …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin slump offers tax play for investors — for now - December 31, 2021
- Iran’s Ban On Bitcoin Mining Is Supposed To Stop Electricity Blackouts – It Will Do The Opposite - December 31, 2021
- Bitcoin Will Help Save The Free Market From Increasing State Control - December 31, 2021