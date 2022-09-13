Bitcoin had hit a one-month high of $22,764.49 Tuesday morning before falling, according to Coin Metrics. The rally, which brought the digital asset back above the key psychological $20,000 level last …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Justin Trudeau Slams Conservative Rival’s ‘Irresponsible’ Bitcoin Views - September 13, 2022
- Bitcoin, crypto drop after disappointing inflation data - September 13, 2022
- Bitcoin slumps 7% after inflation report causes investors to flee risky assets - September 13, 2022