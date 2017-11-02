The price of bitcoin, the red-hot digital coin up more than 550% this year, soared past $6,900 to $6,916 Wednesday evening, according to data by Markets Insider. The rally comes ahead of a warning by the Securities and Exchange Commission on initial coin …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin soared above $6,900 despite strong regulatory warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission on ICOs - November 2, 2017
- Bitcoin rallies to another record high of $6,900 - November 2, 2017
- Bitcoin is a commodity, not a currency, Allianz’s Mohamed El-Erian says - November 2, 2017