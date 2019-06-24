Bitcoin soars above $11,000 for the first time in 15 months — now up 170% for the year

Bitcoin surged above $11,000 on Monday hitting its highest level since March 5, 2018. It is now up over 170% this year. Experts said Facebook’s cryptocurrency project Libra has been a catalyst for …
