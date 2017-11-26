The price of bitcoin, the scorching-hot cryptocurrency, soared above $9,000 a coin for the first time on Saturday night. Bitcoin was trading up 7.30% against the US dollar at an all-time high of 9,412 a coin at 1:43 p.m. ET. Bitcoin’s impressive march into …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin soars above $9,400 to new record high - November 26, 2017
- $10K Bitcoin by 2018? Looks Like Tim Draper Was On The Money - November 26, 2017
- Bitcoin – Too Far Too Fast? - November 26, 2017