Bitcoin soars more than 30 percent in latest wild swing

The volatile digital currency hit a high of $12,045.09, up 30.9 percent from a low of $9,199.59 a day ago on CoinDesk. CoinDesk’s bitcoin price index tracks prices from Bitstamp, Coinbase, itBit and Bitfinex. Bitcoin traded about 27 percent above that low …
