Bitcoin prices surge to their highest levels since late 2021, driven by multiple positive factors that suggest momentum behind the gains.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin surges past $50,000 amid institutional demand and bullish market conditions - February 13, 2024
- Bitcoin Soars Past $50,000. Can Crypto Follow the S&P 500 to Record Highs? - February 13, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Crosses $50,000, Reaches Highest Level Since December 2021 amid Heightened Cash Inflows in Spot ETF - February 13, 2024