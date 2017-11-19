Cryptocurrency’s value is up more than 26% just this month Torrid trading sees huge swing in Bitcoin prices this year Bitcoin topped $8,000 for the first time, as investors set aside technology concerns that had derailed its advance earlier this month.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Soars Past $8,000 as Technology Shift Concern Vanishes - November 19, 2017
- A Visit to a Bitcoin Mining Farm in Sichuan, China Reveals Troubles Beyond Regulation - November 19, 2017
- Will The Real Bitcoin Please Stand Up - November 19, 2017