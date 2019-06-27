The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared to its highest price since January 2018 Wednesday. Prices later eased to below $12,000 but were still up more than 35% for the week. While its price moves can …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin soars to 17-month high, but drops by $1,000 after US markets close - June 26, 2019
- Bitcoin’s Rally Feels Like 2017, But It’s Not Quite the Same - June 26, 2019
- Winklevoss Twins’ Fortune Doubles as Bitcoin Rallies - June 26, 2019