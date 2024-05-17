Looking ahead, the long-term prospects for Bitcoin remain tied to its fundamentals, including its limited supply and growing adoption as a store of value and hedge against inflation, according to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin soars to $66,000 level, market cap hits $1.309 trillion; where are prices headed? - May 17, 2024
- Bitcoin Mirroring Exact Scenario That Preceded Run to Record High, Says Kevin Svenson – Here Are His Targets - May 17, 2024
- Internet Computer-Based ‘Bitfinity EVM’ Launches as Bitcoin L2, Supports Runes - May 17, 2024