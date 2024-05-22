The Economic Times reported citing data from SoSoValue, Bitcoin ETFs experienced total net inflows exceeding $241 million on May 20. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, attracted over $66 million in net inflows, and Fidelity’s Bitcoin ETF, FBTC, saw net inflows of $64 million.
