The cryptocurrency jumped 5.6%, to as high as $29,483, following the rumor published Monday morning, according to CoinGecko. It stopped just short of the $30,000 level, which Bitcoin hasn’t reached …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin briefly spiked 10% after a false report said the SEC approved BlackRock’s spot bitcoin ETF - October 16, 2023
- Bitcoin soars to nearly $30,000 on rumor SEC had approved BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF application - October 16, 2023
- Key Driver Behind Bitcoin’s Price Spike; California’s Crypto Licensing Bill Signed Into Law - October 16, 2023