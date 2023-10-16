In an unexpected turn of events, Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has registered a significant surge, reaching a high of $28,004. This sudden tide has left its mark on the market, triggering a cascade of liquidations amounting to $75 million within the last 24 hours.
