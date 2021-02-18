Bitcoin surged to yet another record high on Wednesday, a day after the virtual currency vaulted to the $50,000 hurdle, even as analysts warned against the sustainability of such prices amid elevated …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin soars to new high above $52,000; sustainability concerns rise - February 17, 2021
- Motley Fool adding $5M in Bitcoin to its ‘10X portfolio’ — has a $500K price target - February 17, 2021
- Bitcoin at $1 million? Some analysts are bullish but others warn of risks ahead - February 17, 2021