Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies soared Tuesday as the U.S. and other nations impose sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Bitcoin was up 16.8% to $44,527 at last check, according to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Soars While Russian Ruble Turns to Rubble - March 1, 2022
- Ukraine asking for bitcoin donations is bullish for the cryptocurrency, veteran strategist Tom Lee says - March 1, 2022
- Bitcoin’s strength is being driven by Russians choosing the crypto as an avenue to move their wealth out of the country, legendary investor Mark Mobius says - March 1, 2022