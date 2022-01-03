Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, was trading nearly 2% higher at $3,808, as per CoinDesk. On the other hand, Dogecoin prices also gained 0.5% to $0.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Solana, Shiba Inu fall while ether, dogecoin, Cardano gain. Check cryptocurrency prices today - January 2, 2022
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Rides $46K-$48K Weekend Tide After ‘Crypto Witching Day’ - January 2, 2022
- El Salvador’s Bitcoin-as-Currency Experiment Ends 2021 on a Low Note - January 2, 2022