Bitcoin (BTC) holdings owned by speculators are nearly 90% in the red after the “flash crash” to $26,000, new research says. In the latest edition of its weekly newsletter, “The Week On-Chain,” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin speculators are underwater on 88% of their BTC bags — Research - August 21, 2023
- Genesis Digital Assets Expands Bitcoin Mining Capacity In Sweden - August 21, 2023
- Should I Buy Bitcoin Now – 8 Reasons You Should Invest in Bitcoin In 2023 - August 21, 2023