Within less than two hours, the Bitcoin price surged from $3,920 to $4,137 by more than 5 percent against the U.S. dollar. The Bitcoin price surged above $4,100. The abrupt and strong performance …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Study: Metcalfe’s Law May Apply to Bitcoin Only in the Long Term - February 23, 2019
- Bitcoin Spikes 5% to $4,100 in Just 2 Hours, Analyst Says Market Turning Bullish - February 23, 2019
- Bitcoin Is Rocketing–Here’s Why - February 23, 2019